Summer 2019

INTERVIEWS

Bearing Witness: An Interview with Bram Presser

Interviewed by David Wilk

Australian writer Bram Presser discusses his novel, The Book of Dirt, a compelling story that explores the real-life events of Presser’s Czechoslovakian grandfather, Jakub Rand, from the 1920s through the Holocaust and into his post-War life in Australia.

NONFICTION REVIEWS

Stonewall at 50

The Stonewall Reader

Edited by The New York Public Library

Love and Resistance: Out of the Closet into the Stonewall Era

Edited by Jason Baumann

The summer of 2019 marks the 50th year since the events of LGBTQ history known as the Stonewall Riots, and in addition to Jason Baumann’s work on a New York Public Library exhibit marking the occasion, he has edited two books drawing on the resources of the NYPL’s archives and collections. Reviewed by Greg Baldino

This Atom Bomb in Me

Lindsey A. Freeman

Freeman describes coming of age in and around the Oak Ridge, TN laboratories that provided research and fissile material used in the atom bombs, and how she carries her “atomic childhood” within herself. Reviewed by Will Wlizlo

The Art of Voice: Poetic Principles and Practice

Tony Hoagland with Kay Cosgrove

The Art of Voice demonstrates that this poet’s friendly provocateur brio didn’t quit with his poems. Reviewed by Mike Schneider

FICTION REVIEWS

A Fortunate Man

Henrik Pontoppidan

This new English translation of a 750-page long Danish novel written more than a century ago is a heavyweight both literally and figuratively, with TV and movie adaptations to come. Reviewed by Poul Houe

Another Kind of Madness

Ed Pavlić

As they try to cope with a world they feel they cannot properly perceive and trust, the characters’ responses in Ed Pavlic’s new novel powerfully drive the narrative. Reviewed by Julian Anderson

Ghost Wall

Sarah Moss

Set in the north of England in the 1990s, Ghost Wall centers on seventeen-year-old Silvie and her parents, who have teamed up with an archaeology professor and his students to fulfill her father’s fantasy of re-enacting life in the Iron Age. Reviewed by Greg Chase

Rain Taxi Online Edition Summer 2019 | © Rain Taxi, Inc. 2019