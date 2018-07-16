Summer 2018

INTERVIEWS:
Poetics in These Here End Times: An Interview with Paula Cisewski
Interviewed by William Stobb
Poet, memoirist, arts activist, and tarot enthusiast, Paula Cisewski’s been turning the Queen of Cups upright for the Twin Cities literary scene since the 1990s.
The City Whispered in Her Ear: Interview with Cristina García
Interviewed by Allan Vorda
Cuban author Cristina García discusses her seventh novel, which expands on her recurring themes of politics, cultural memory, and how identity can be constructed from multiple viewpoints.
POETRY REVIEWS:
Deep Calls to Deep
Jane Medved
In her debut poetry collection, Jane Medved immerses her readers in a world of contradiction as evoked by Jerusalem, the city she calls home. Reviewed by Gwen Ackerman
Radioapocrypha
BK Fischer
Radioapocrypha has much to say about how teenage girls in 1989 were caught in a kind of trickle-down feminism, or (more aptly) a lack thereof. Reviewed by Kimberly Burwick
The Ghosts of Monticello: A Recitatif
Carmen Gillespie
Begun as a libretto for an opera, Gillespie’s new collection highlights the tensions between Jefferson’s dead wife Martha and his slave-mistress Sally Hemings. Reviewed by Sean Pears
NONFICTION REVIEWS:
States of the Art: Selected Essays, Interviews, and Other Prose, 1975–2014
Charles North
Poet North’s stance is that of a calm questioning of the usual premises, the supposed givens of poetry and visual art, especially what others have written about them. Reviewed by W. C. Bamberger
Pontus Hultén and Moderna Museet: The Formative Years
Edited by Anna Tellgren
This collection of scholarly appreciations follows Hultén’s work directing some of the biggest art institutions in the world. Reviewed by Richard Kostelanetz
