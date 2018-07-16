Summer 2018

INTERVIEWS:

Poetics in These Here End Times: An Interview with Paula Cisewski

Interviewed by William Stobb

Poet, memoirist, arts activist, and tarot enthusiast, Paula Cisewski’s been turning the Queen of Cups upright for the Twin Cities literary scene since the 1990s.

The City Whispered in Her Ear: Interview with Cristina García

Interviewed by Allan Vorda

Cuban author Cristina García discusses her seventh novel, which expands on her recurring themes of politics, cultural memory, and how identity can be constructed from multiple viewpoints.

POETRY REVIEWS:

Deep Calls to Deep

Jane Medved

In her debut poetry collection, Jane Medved immerses her readers in a world of contradiction as evoked by Jerusalem, the city she calls home. Reviewed by Gwen Ackerman

Radioapocrypha

BK Fischer

Radioapocrypha has much to say about how teenage girls in 1989 were caught in a kind of trickle-down feminism, or (more aptly) a lack thereof. Reviewed by Kimberly Burwick

The Ghosts of Monticello: A Recitatif

Carmen Gillespie

Begun as a libretto for an opera, Gillespie’s new collection highlights the tensions between Jefferson’s dead wife Martha and his slave-mistress Sally Hemings. Reviewed by Sean Pears

NONFICTION REVIEWS:

States of the Art: Selected Essays, Interviews, and Other Prose, 1975–2014

Charles North

Poet North’s stance is that of a calm questioning of the usual premises, the supposed givens of poetry and visual art, especially what others have written about them. Reviewed by W. C. Bamberger

Pontus Hultén and Moderna Museet: The Formative Years

Edited by Anna Tellgren

This collection of scholarly appreciations follows Hultén’s work directing some of the biggest art institutions in the world. Reviewed by Richard Kostelanetz

