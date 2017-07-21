INTERVIEWS

Of Mirth and Pathos: An Interview with V. G. Lee

Painter, author, and comedian V. G. Lee discusses her new novel in which “everyone is queer somehow” disposing of the perfect love story for something less gendered and more meaningful.

interviewed by Rebecca Weaver

POETRY REVIEWS

Iep Jāltok: Poems from a Marshallese Daughter

Kathy Jetn̄il-Kijiner

Jetn̄il-Kijiner draws her poetic power from her home in the Marshall Islands, her culture, and her people’s history. Reviewed by by John Bradley

NONFICTION REVIEWS

Revisiting Allen Ginsberg:

The Best Minds of My Generation: A Literary History of the Beats & First Thought: Conversations with Allen Ginsberg

Two recent publications offer unfiltered access to Ginsberg’s enthusiastic support for his friends and insight into the influences that drove him. Reviewed by Patrick James Dunagan

FICTION REVIEWS

check back for fiction reviews

Rain Taxi Online Edition Summer 2017 | © Rain Taxi, Inc. 2017