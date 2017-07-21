Summer 2017

INTERVIEWS
Of Mirth and Pathos: An Interview with V. G. Lee
Painter, author, and comedian V. G. Lee discusses her new novel in which “everyone is queer somehow” disposing of the perfect love story for something less gendered and more meaningful.
interviewed by Rebecca Weaver
POETRY REVIEWS
Iep Jāltok: Poems from a Marshallese Daughter
Kathy Jetn̄il-Kijiner
Jetn̄il-Kijiner draws her poetic power from her home in the Marshall Islands, her culture, and her people’s history. Reviewed by by John Bradley
NONFICTION REVIEWS
Revisiting Allen Ginsberg:
The Best Minds of My Generation: A Literary History of the Beats & First Thought: Conversations with Allen Ginsberg
Two recent publications offer unfiltered access to Ginsberg’s enthusiastic support for his friends and insight into the influences that drove him. Reviewed by Patrick James Dunagan
FICTION REVIEWS
check back for fiction reviews
