Spring 2018

POETRY REVIEWS:

Civil Twilight

Jeffrey Schultz

The title for Schultz’s National Poetry Series winning collection is spot-on; the book is obsessed with the ways in which our society obscures our ability to see clearly. Reviewed by J.G. McClure

Marvels of the Invisible

Jenny Molberg

In her first book, Jenny Molberg utilizes a scientific lens in poems that are both memoirs and detailed descriptions of life forces. Reviewed by George Longenecker

Never Made in America: Selected Poems of Martín Barea Mattos

Martín Barea Mattos

Translated by Mark Statman

For the first time, English readers can get to know the poems of visual artist and musician Martin Barea Mattos, a leading figure among contemporary poets in Uruguay. Reviewed by Eileen Murphy

