Spring 2018

POETRY REVIEWS:
Civil Twilight
Jeffrey Schultz
The title for Schultz’s National Poetry Series winning collection is spot-on; the book is obsessed with the ways in which our society obscures our ability to see clearly. Reviewed by J.G. McClure
Marvels of the Invisible
Jenny Molberg
In her first book, Jenny Molberg utilizes a scientific lens in poems that are both memoirs and detailed descriptions of life forces. Reviewed by George Longenecker
Never Made in America: Selected Poems of Martín Barea Mattos
Martín Barea Mattos
Translated by Mark Statman
For the first time, English readers can get to know the poems of visual artist and musician Martin Barea Mattos, a leading figure among contemporary poets in Uruguay. Reviewed by Eileen Murphy
