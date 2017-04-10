Spring 2017

POETRY

The Tornado is the World

Catherine Pierce

In poem after poem, Pierce raises the stakes on what might otherwise be the emotionally mundane. Reviewed by Allison Campbell

FICTION

The Last Wolf & Herman

László Krasznahorkai

The acclaimed Hungarian author’s new novellas are a perfect introduction to Krasznahorkai’s unique and growing oeuvre. Reviewed by Alex Brubaker



NONFICTION

300 Arguments

Sarah Manguso

Manguso’s latest foray into nonfiction is part memoir, part advice, part laughter, and all unflinching honesty. Reviewed by Zoey Cole

Rain Taxi Online Edition Wpring 2017 | © Rain Taxi, Inc. 2017