Spring 2017

POETRY
The Tornado is the World
Catherine Pierce
In poem after poem, Pierce raises the stakes on what might otherwise be the emotionally mundane. Reviewed by Allison Campbell
FICTION
The Last Wolf & Herman
László Krasznahorkai
The acclaimed Hungarian author’s new novellas are a perfect introduction to Krasznahorkai’s unique and growing oeuvre. Reviewed by Alex Brubaker
NONFICTION
300 Arguments
Sarah Manguso
Manguso’s latest foray into nonfiction is part memoir, part advice, part laughter, and all unflinching honesty. Reviewed by Zoey Cole
