September 13, 2016 TCBF Press Release

PRESS RELEASE: September 13, 2016

Change to Festival Schedule

Michael Waters to Join BOA Editions40th Anniversary Celebration

Unfortunately, poet Stephen Dobyns will be unable to attend the Twin Cities Book Festival due to an unexpected illness. We wish him a speedy recovery! Dobyns will be replaced on the BOA Editions 40th Anniversary Celebration with another great poet published by BOA: Michael Waters. Waters will join poets Janice N. Harrington and Ray Gonzalez in a landmark reading to celebrate the longevity of this great American small press.

Michael Waters is the highly acclaimed author of numerous poetry collections, including this year’s Celestial Joyride; other books include Gospel Night (2011), Darling Vulgarity (2006—finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize); and Parthenopi: New and Selected Poems (2001—finalist for the Paterson Poetry Prize). He is co-editor of Contemporary American Poetry (2006) and Perfect in Their Art: Poems on Boxing from Homer to Ali (2003). The recipient of five Pushcart Prizes and fellowships from the NEA and others, he lives in Ocean, NJ, and teaches at Monmouth University and in the Drew University MFA Program in Poetry and Poetry in Translation.

The BOA Editions 40th Anniversary Celebration is one of several featured events at the Twin Cities Book Festival that will take place in the Fine Arts Building of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 15. Other events include a conversation between Charles Baxter and Francine Prose, presentations by comedian Phoebe Robinson and cartoonist Eddie Campbell, and a book launch for Stephanie Wilbur Ash, among others. In the Progress Center, events for Children, Tweens, and Teens will also be staged. For a complete list of Festival programs and events, visit http://www.raintaxi.com/twin-cities-book-festival/authors/programs-schedule/.

The Twin Cities Book Festival takes place on the evening of Friday, October 14 and all day Saturday, October 15 in two buildings at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The Friday night Opening Night Party is a ticketed event, followed by a talk that is free and open to the public. The Festival on Saturday Oct. 15 from 10am to 5pm is free and open to the public.

For more information and for updates, please visit www.raintaxi.com/twin-cities-book-festival.