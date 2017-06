Sean Smuda is an artist, curator, photographer, and writer. He works in a variety of mediums including collage, video, and performance. Recent projects have taken place in Antarctica, Iraq, Wall Street and the MN State Capitol. In 2011 he was appointed Cultural Liaison to Tours, France by the Minneapolis/Tours Sister City Association. His work is in the permanent collection of the Walker Art Center. You can see more of his work at www.seansmuda.com.