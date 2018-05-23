RAIN TAXI BOOK CLUB in THE COMMONS

Thursday, July 26, 2018,

5:00pm: Social Hour

5:45pm: Book Discussion

The Commons

425 Portland Avenue S, Minneapolis

BYOB for a social mixer and freewheeling discussion of Robert M. Pirsig’s Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance! Drop in anytime starting at 5 pm with your own beer, wine, or beverage of your choice—we’ll have snacks handy and some cool swag to give away! From 5:45-6:30, we’ll chat about the Minnesota classic that got generations pondering the nature of “Quality.” ; discussion leaders include:



Patrick Coleman

(acquisitions librarian for the Minnesota Historical Society)

Nor Hall

(Jungian therapist who once rode the world’s smallest Harley)

Steve Marsh

(senior writer at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine)

Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance is available at many book stores in the Twin Cities. This event is free and open to the public!