Rain Taxi Benefit Auction 2019

Rain Taxi’s annual Benefit Auction on eBay is now live! Below is a list of the great books, broadsides, prints, and other fun items (many signed! some very rare!) we have available this year. When you bid on an item from our Benefit Auction, you are supporting the nonprofit organization Rain Taxi and its programs, but you also obtain a wonderful literary treasure to keep (or give as a gift).
The auction concludes the evening of Monday, December 16, in plenty of time to get your winnings shipped before the holidays if you desire. To bid on any of the items below, go to eBay now!
BOOKS - SIGNED, RARE, or SIMPLY COOL
M. T. Anderson SIGNED Landscape with Invisible Hand FIRST EDITION
Gaston Bachelard The Poetics of Space FIRST PRINTING
Kimberly Blaeser SIGNED Copper Yearning FIRST EDITION
Robert Bly SIGNED Collected Poems FIRST EDITION
Linda Boström Knausgård SIGNED Welcome to America FIRST EDITION
Ethan Canin SIGNED Blue River FIRST EDITION
Christine Coulson SIGNED Metropolitan Stories FIRST EDITION
Rebecca Deng SIGNED What They Meant for Evil FIRST EDITION
Dessa SIGNED My Own Devices FIRST EDITION
Kate DiCamillo SIGNED Raymie Nightingale FIRST EDITION
Anthony Doerr SIGNED All the Light We Cannot See FIRST EDITION
Dave Eggers SIGNED The Monk of Mokha FIRST EDITION
Louise Erdrich The Beet Queen ADVANCE COPY
Carolyn Forché SIGNED The Angel of History FIRST EDITION
Carolyn Forché SIGNED The Country Between Us LATER EDITION
Carolyn Forché SIGNED What You Have Heard Is True FIRST EDITION Memoir
Amitav Ghosh SIGNED The Glass Palace FIRST US EDITION
Amitav Ghosh SIGNED Gun Island FIRST EDITION
Amitav Ghosh SIGNED River of Smoke SECOND PRINTING
Tessa Hadley SIGNED Late in the Day FIRST EDITION
Alice Hoffman SIGNED Second Nature FIRST EDITION
B.J. Hollars SIGNED Midwestern Strange: Hunting Monsters, Martians, and the Weird FIRST EDITION
Lewis Hyde SIGNED A Primer for Forgetting: Getting Past the Past FIRST EDITION
Christopher Ingraham SIGNED If You Lived Here You’d Be Home by Now FIRST EDITION
Martin Keller and Greg Helgeson SIGNED Hijinx and Hearsay FIRST EDITION
Rudyard Kipling The Toilers RARE EDITION
Naomi Kritzer SIGNED Catfishing on CatNet FIRST EDITION
William Kent Krueger SIGNED This Tender Land FIRST EDITION
Andri Snær Magnason SIGNED The Casket of Time FIRST EDITION
George R.R. Martin SIGNED A Game of Thrones HC Later Printing
Carley Moore SIGNED The Not Wives FIRST EDITION
Barbara Moraff SIGNED Telephone Company Repairman Poems FIRST EDITION
Cherrie Moraga SIGNED Native Country of the Heart FIRST EDITION
Bethany C. Morrow SIGNED Take the Mic: YA Resistance FIRST EDITION
Kent Nerburn SIGNED Neither Wolf Nor Dog 25th ANNIVERSARY EDITION
Mike Newberry FIRST EDITION The Fascist Revival: The Inside Story of the John Birch Society
Patrice Nganang SIGNED When the Plums Are Ripe FIRST EDITION
Ngugi Wa Thiong’o SIGNED Birth of a Dream Weaver FIRST EDITION
Sheila O’Connor SIGNED Evidence of V FIRST EDITION
Toby Olson SIGNED The Florence Poems FIRST EDITION
Michael Ondaatje SIGNED Warlight ADVANCE READER’S EDITION
J.F. Riordan SIGNED North of the Tension Line FIRST EDITION
Chris Roberson SIGNED Firewalk FIRST PRINTING
Ron Robinson FIRST EDITION Diamond Trump
Laura Ruby SIGNED Thirteen Doorways: Wolves Behind Them All FIRST EDITION
Ruta Sepetys SIGNED The Fountains of Silence FIRST EDITION
Aarti Namdev Shahani SIGNED Here We Are FIRST EDITION
David Shields SIGNED The Trouble With Men FIRST EDITION
David Shields SIGNED Nobody Hates Trump More Than Trump FIRST EDITION
Kristen Simmons SIGNED The Deceivers FIRST EDITION
Peter Stenson SIGNED Fiend FIRST EDITION
Peter Stenson SIGNED Thirty-Seven FIRST EDITION
Susan Straight SIGNED In the Country of Women FIRST EDITION
Janaka Stucky SIGNED Ascend Ascend FIRST EDITION
Faith Sullivan SIGNED Ruby & Roland FIRST EDITION
Olga Tokarczuk SIGNED Flights FIRST EDITION
Larry Watson SIGNED Justice FIRST EDITION
Yevgeny Yevtushenko SIGNED Selected Poems 1967
Zero Anthology FIRST EDITION
BROADSIDES AND PRINTS
Sandra Boynton SIGNED Chocolate PRINT
Carolyn Forché SIGNED What You Have Heard Is True BROADSIDE
Margaret Hasse Paul Nylander SIGNED Poetry BROADSIDE
Michael McClure Allan Kornblum SIGNED April Arboretum BROADSIDE
Michael Ondaatje SIGNED Warlight BROADSIDE
Paul Pope SIGNED Battling Boy PRINT
George Saunders SIGNED Lincoln in the Bardo BROADSIDE
Gahan Wilson Jo Fletcher SIGNED Midnight Monster BROADSHEET
EPHEMERA
Blaster Al Ackerman RARE Zine Intro
Ray Bradbury SIGNED Photograph
William Burroughs Harold Norse RARE German Zine
Katherine Dunn RARE Portland Zine
Dean Koontz SIGNED Letter
Whitney Otto SIGNED Card Handmade
Danielle Steele SIGNED Letter
Hunter S. Thompson Johnny Depp RARE Photograph