Print Matters Exhibitors

Hal Johnson

1658 Grand Ave

St. Paul MN 55105

(612) 245-0292

hal@booksagainstthecurrent.com

An open shop with frequent arrivals of used and rare books for reading and collecting.

Ally Press

Paul Feroe

524 Orleans St.

St. Paul, MN 55107

(651) 291-2652

I’ve worked as a printer, publisher, and bookseller for 45 years and now specialize in selling quality used books online via ABE Books. New at my table this year is a collection of rare and unique items recently withdrawn from the Wilson Library at the University of Minnesota.

Beasley Books

Paul & Beth Garon

1533 W Oakdale Ave, 2nd floor

Chicago, IL 60657-4010

(773) 472-4528

(773) 472 -858 (fax)

Modern First Editions, Surrealism, Jazz & Blues, African American Studies, Radical Literature, Psychoanalysis. Catalogs issued, hours by appointment.

Matt Hawbaker

1316 4th St SE, Suite 201

Minneapolis, MN 55414

(612) 331-1430

bookhouseonline@gmail.com

Lawrence Van De Carr

PO Box 955

Park Ridge, IL 60068

(847) 692-3288

books@bookleggers.com

Gary Overmann

4764 Silverwood Drive

Batavia, OH 45103

(513) 532-6933

botagary@gmail.com

Peter Dast

11236 South County Road K

Beloit, WI 53511

(608) 255-4848

bookwords@tds.net

8058 Stone Bridge Road

Greencastle, PA 17225

(717) 597-5657

sales@buckinghambooks.com

Buckingham Books specializes in new, used, and rare books dealing with Mystery and Western Americana. Our Western Americana Section offers books about the development of the American West, to include Exploration, Fur Trade, Cowboys, Cattle, the Range, Outlaws & Lawmen, Military, Indians, etc. Books in the mystery field include not only Mystery, but also Detective, Espionage, and Adventure Fiction. All books in our inventory are First Editions unless clearly stated otherwise.

Cambridge Books

Bob Boese

538 Elm Street S

Cambridge, MN 55008

(612) 390-4959

cabooks@sherbtel.net

Specializing in the history of Minnesota, Iowa, the Dakotas, and Wisconsin. Thousands of city, country, and church histories on hand for these states. I sell online (ABE and Amazon) and to select collectors.

John Campbell, Bookseller

472 W. Broadway

Winona, MN 55987

(507) 452-0179

I am a generalist, although the categories of scarce and unusual items I generally bring are: all genres of literature, Americana, regional, children’s, nature, photography, various non-fiction, and other interesting things I may stumble upon. (Pictured: Between C and D: Post-Modern Lower East Side Fiction is the 1980’s legendary fiction magazine from New York’s Alphabet City.)

Amanda Degener

P. O. Box 18568

Minneapolis, MN 55418

cavepaperorders@gmail.com

612-998-8075

David Christenson, Bookseller

David Christenson

books.movies@comcast.net

A longtime Minneapolis-based bookscout with general stock, science fiction-fantasy and horror, and paper miscellany.

Ken & Mary Czech

2665 32nd Street SD

Saint Cloud, MN 556304

classbk@cloudnet.com

(320) 255-1870

Specializing in rare & out-of-print hunting, fishing, & exploration books.

James C. Dast, Bookseller

James C. Dast

Offers a varied selection of nonfiction books including Natural History, Americana, Naval History, Music & Printing Books Arts, etc.

Greg Ketter

2301 E. 38th St.

Minneapolis, MN 55406

(612) 823-6161

greg@dreamhavenbooks.com

8413 Excelsior Dr., Suite 130-B

Madison, WI 53717

(608) 831-0406

info@eveningstarbooks.net

Fireproof Books

Mark S. Larson

13958 Oakland Place

Minnetonka, MN 55305

612-817-8993

fireproof@black-hole.com

First Editions in literature, mysteries, essays, poetry, drama, and humor.

Dennis Melhouse & Dennis Hatman

1206 Brentwood St

Paris, TN 38242

(731) 644-9940

Firstfolio@charter.net

Specialties include Fine Bindings, Illustrated & Rare Books.

1206 Pacific St., Apt. 4A

Brooklyn, NY 11216

(917) 749-9431

info@arthurfournier.com

Born and raised in Minnesota, Arthur is a bookseller based in Brooklyn, NY. He deals in rare books, serials, manuscripts, and archives in all fields and genres. His areas of specialty include artists’ books, the underground press, music, graphic design, film, fashion, fanzines, and ephemera from social justice movements and countercultures of the 20th century.

Mark Gustafson’s Books

Minneapolis

markgust@gmail.com

Most of my books I have loved or used in my own research–including poetry, little magazines, literary fiction, and works on Greco-Roman Antiquity. One special item: A fine, signed copy of the great poet Yusef Komunyakaa’s very scarce first book, Dedications and Other Dark Horses, a chapbook limited to 125 copies, published by Rocky Mountain Creative Arts Journal in Laramie, WY, in 1977.

Jeff & Susan Hirsch (owners)

39850 N Dilleys Rd

Wadsworth, IL 60083

mail@jhbooks.com

We are members of ABAA, ILAB, and Midwest Antiquarian Booksellers Association. We specialize in First Editions of 20th century photography, art, design, literature, drama, poetry, signed books, and literary broadsides.

J. A. Johnson Books

PO Box 323

Lakeland, MN 55943

(715) 381-1738

On the Web at Biblio.com

Selling used and out-of-print books to libraries and individuals since 1976.

Jim & Mary Laurie

250 3rd Ave. North, Suite 115,

Minneapolis, MN 55401

(612) 338-1114

Orders@Lauriebooks.com

Leipolds of Excelsior

Darel and LaVerna Leipold

239 Water St.

Excelsior MN 55331

(952) 474-5880

leipold@leipolds.org

We have owned and operated a gift/lamps/antiques/bookstore in downtown Excelsior for 46 years. Due to our backgrounds in education, history, and nature study, we have specialized in new and out-of-print books on Lake Minnetonka, Minnesota (both pictoral and history-centered), old illustrated children’s books, and also series books. We stock poetry, cookbooks, gardening books, bird books, and popular authors of the past. We have a variety of old postcards and magazines plus books by local authors, past and present.

John A. Olson

1500 Jackson NE,

Studio 435

Minneapolis, MN 55413

(612) 718-5577

jaophoto.olson@gmail.com

Specializing in photographic images that recreates in style, vintage western American country settings, cowboys, and rodeo events. Books include, “Vintage America: The Rodeo,” and a book about bull riding simply called “Bull.” The books show images created to depict a vintage character for the rodeo venue, and explains the rodeo scene as it was yesterday and today.

3038 Hennepin Ave South

Minneapolis, MN 55408

(612) 822-4611

magersandquinn.com

Our used book collection covers all subjects and includes many unusual and rare editions. One item we’re bringing is a “fascinating study of the fleshy fungi”: two volumes in red cloth with gilt titles to front and spines. Vol. 1 contains a lengthy classification of fungi; vol. 2 is a book-shaped box lined in plush purple velvet, containing a small portfolio of 33 Viewmaster reels and a working Viewmaster. An amazing, delightful set for any mushroom hunter.

Mcbooks

Michael McBrayer

400 Selby Ave

St. Paul, MN 55102

fmmcb@comcast.net

In the hopes of moving abroad, I’ve begun culling my personal library which I have acquired as a longtime avid book collector. Subjects include literature, poetry, erotica, regional interest, art, science fiction, limited editions, vintage paperbacks, miscellaneous, as well as literary-related media and prints. Many items are autographed. This is the first time I have offered these titles for sale. Na zdraví!

1579 University Ave

The corner of University

and Snelling Ave. in St. Paul.

(651) 644-7605

Est. 1965, one of the oldest bookstores in MN. Emphasis: art, photog, children’s occult, lit, sf, hunting/fishing. A highlight is a signed 1st edition of William Burroughs’ Naked Lunch.

Minneapolis Central Library

300 Nicollet Mall

4th Floor Special Collections

Minneapolis, MN 55401

The Minneapolis Athenaeum was founded in 1859 when a group of astute citizens concerned about geographic isolation decided that Minneapolis citizens deserved access to the same fine literature and cultural wisdom afforded communities of the more established eastern areas of America. From its inception the Athenaeum has served as an independent library offering a superb Special Collections department as well as a general reading collection of over 100,000 books all cared for and governed by a volunteer Board of Directors. Fine printing, hand colored plates, exquisite engravings and etchings and historical documents thrive in this collection.

Paul Pash

(612) 803-9254

posterpash@gmail.com

PashCo Posters specializes in rare and vintage psychedelic rock posters, memorabilia, and music industry collectibles. From the Beatles to Zappa you’ll find your rock memorabilia here. We always add new and unique items and are the resellers of record for many famous artists of the Woodstock era, offering rare and vintage rock art. We also sell vintage ephemera and vintage fine art. We will have over 300 items including posters, prints, giclée’s, original art, signed artist’s proofs, records and ephemera, including a rare ESSO gas station tiger poster, a rare Hendrix Darien House poster, and a signed Original Woodstock Poster from 1969.

4241 Elliot Ave.

Minneapolis, MN 55407

(612) 824-2827

petersonachristian@gmail.com

Christian A. Peterson specializes in out-of-print photography books, primarily 20th-century titles, from Ansel Adams to Garry Winogrand. He has a strong concentration of items on pictorial photography, the first movement of artistic camera work, dating from about the 1890s to 1950s. Other areas of particular interest are art, design, music, and the American Arts & Crafts Movement.

P.O. Box 3840

Minneapolis, MN 55403

bookfest@raintaxi.com

www.raintaxi.com

In addition to our quarterly book review we publish limited edition chapbooks and letterpress broadsides, some signed by the authors. As fans of printed books, Rain Taxi culls the best from the Used Book Sale at the Twin Cities Book Festival to sell here, including many signed first editions and rare finds.

The Record Book

Bruce Martinson

1504 Judicial Road

Northfield, MN 55057

bmartpiano@charter.net

Ross & Haines Old Books Co.

903 3rd St.

Hudson, WI. 54016

(715) 381-1955

rossandhaines@comcast.net

Specializing in history, open by appointment only.

Rob Rulon-Miller, owner

St. Paul, MN 55102

By Appointment

(651) 290-0700

rulon@rulon.com

Rare & fine books in many fields.

255 E Kellogg Blvd. #504

Saint Paul, MN 55101

Henry Zuchowski

14932 Kercheval

Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan 48230

(313) 842-4932

shawsbooks@comcast.net

Specialties: Collectible Books & Ephemera, especially Fine Bindings, Americana, Literature, Poetry, Illustrated, Sports, Automotive, Military, Travel, Maps, Performing Arts, Nautical, Antiques & Collectibles, Art, Photography, Michigan, Great Lakes. Some special items: 1.) James Joyce, Pomes Peyeach, no. 30 of a Limited Edition of 100 copies, 1931. 2.) “Calamo Currente” (James McHardy), Half Hours With An Old Golfer, 1895. 3.) The New Book of Nonsense, 1864. 4.) Nathaniel Hawthorne, Twice-Told Tales, 1837. 5.) 9 books with fore-edge paintings. 6.) 10 Lumiere Private Press books. 7.) Some very nice older books on Western Americana and on the Civil War.

Monica Edwards Larson

2600 Xenwood

St Louis Park, MN 55416

(952) 922-8923

supersessionpress@gmail.com

Richard Stephens of supersessionpress designs, prints, and binds small-editioned artists’ books. Collaborating with supersessionpress, artist Michael Kimball creates unique one-of-a-kind painted artists’ books.

Kent Petterson

503 St. Clair Ave.

St. Paul, MN 55102

terrace@winternet.com

We are one of the largest stocking sellers of books, ephemera, and periodicals about gardening and natural history in the country. We will have signed first edition copies of this important award winning book [Bees: An Identification and Native Plant Forage Guide by Heather Holm] available as well as her earlier book Pollinators of Native Plants.

Varangian Trade and Plunder

John Kronholm – Vinland Factor

varangian.trade.plunder@comcast.net

I sing the books eclectic: Scandinavia, Japan, Minnesota, Travel-Exploration-Outdoors, Nature, Science, SF, History. The Mandonian was published by employees of the Minnesota and Ontario Paper Company. I have from the initial issue of Nov. 12 1941 through the 1951 issues.

Virg Viner, Books

virgvignerbooks@aol.com

(612) 817-7055

Specializes in religion, film, history, dogs.

Jay Platt

113 W. Liberty Rd.

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

(734) 995-1891

jplatt@provide.net

Analog Alley

Records are the books of the music world! In addition to Rain Taxi’s Used Record Sale (featuring 1000 classical LPs, most priced at a dollar, as well as select special LPs from other genres), Print Matters welcomes these quality record dealers from the area:

Steve Flink

Featuring multiple genres, with a heavy emphasis on jazz for collectors.

Tom Novak

Featuring thousands of 45s — classic rock, soul, country, doo-wop, and local — from the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s.

Eric Walker

Featuring a broad selection of affordable jazz titles from all eras, as well as blues, reggae, world music, and spoken-word.

Other dealers throughout the fair may also have records at their tables — make sure to browse!