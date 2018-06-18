Print Matters Exhibitors

Against the Current
Hal Johnson
1658 Grand Ave
St. Paul MN 55105
(612) 245-0292
hal@booksagainstthecurrent.com
An open shop with frequent arrivals of used and rare books for reading and collecting.
Ally Press
Paul Feroe
524 Orleans St.
St. Paul, MN 55107
(651) 291-2652
I’ve worked as a printer, publisher, and bookseller for 45 years and now specialize in selling quality used books online via ABE Books. New at my table this year is a collection of rare and unique items recently withdrawn from the Wilson Library at the University of Minnesota.
Beasley Books
Paul & Beth Garon
1533 W Oakdale Ave, 2nd floor
Chicago, IL 60657-4010
(773) 472-4528
(773) 472 -858 (fax)
Modern First Editions, Surrealism, Jazz & Blues, African American Studies, Radical Literature, Psychoanalysis. Catalogs issued, hours by appointment.
The Book House in Dinkytown
Matt Hawbaker
1316 4th St SE, Suite 201
Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 331-1430
bookhouseonline@gmail.com
Bookleggers Fine Books
Lawrence Van De Carr
PO Box 955
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 692-3288
books@bookleggers.com
Books of the Ages
Gary Overmann
4764 Silverwood Drive
Batavia, OH 45103
(513) 532-6933
botagary@gmail.com
Bookworks
Peter Dast
11236 South County Road K
Beloit, WI 53511
(608) 255-4848
bookwords@tds.net
Buckingham Books
8058 Stone Bridge Road
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-5657
sales@buckinghambooks.com
Buckingham Books specializes in new, used, and rare books dealing with Mystery and Western Americana. Our Western Americana Section offers books about the development of the American West, to include Exploration, Fur Trade, Cowboys, Cattle, the Range, Outlaws & Lawmen, Military, Indians, etc. Books in the mystery field include not only Mystery, but also Detective, Espionage, and Adventure Fiction. All books in our inventory are First Editions unless clearly stated otherwise.
Cambridge Books
Bob Boese
538 Elm Street S
Cambridge, MN 55008
(612) 390-4959
cabooks@sherbtel.net
Specializing in the history of Minnesota, Iowa, the Dakotas, and Wisconsin. Thousands of city, country, and church histories on hand for these states. I sell online (ABE and Amazon) and to select collectors.
John Campbell, Bookseller
472 W. Broadway
Winona, MN 55987
(507) 452-0179
I am a generalist, although the categories of scarce and unusual items I generally bring are: all genres of literature, Americana, regional, children’s, nature, photography, various non-fiction, and other interesting things I may stumble upon. (Pictured: Between C and D: Post-Modern Lower East Side Fiction is the 1980’s legendary fiction magazine from New York’s Alphabet City.)
Cave Paper
Amanda Degener
P. O. Box 18568
Minneapolis, MN 55418
cavepaperorders@gmail.com
612-998-8075
Chequamegon Book and Coffee Company
David Christenson, Bookseller
David Christenson
books.movies@comcast.net
A longtime Minneapolis-based bookscout with general stock, science fiction-fantasy and horror, and paper miscellany.
Classic Arms Books
Ken & Mary Czech
2665 32nd Street SD
Saint Cloud, MN 556304
classbk@cloudnet.com
(320) 255-1870
Specializing in rare & out-of-print hunting, fishing, & exploration books.
James C. Dast, Bookseller
James C. Dast
Offers a varied selection of nonfiction books including Natural History, Americana, Naval History, Music & Printing Books Arts, etc.
DreamHaven Books & Comics
Greg Ketter
2301 E. 38th St.
Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 823-6161
greg@dreamhavenbooks.com
Evening Star Books
8413 Excelsior Dr., Suite 130-B
Madison, WI 53717
(608) 831-0406
info@eveningstarbooks.net
Fireproof Books
Mark S. Larson
13958 Oakland Place
Minnetonka, MN 55305
612-817-8993
fireproof@black-hole.com
First Editions in literature, mysteries, essays, poetry, drama, and humor.
First Folio
Dennis Melhouse & Dennis Hatman
1206 Brentwood St
Paris, TN 38242
(731) 644-9940
Firstfolio@charter.net
Specialties include Fine Bindings, Illustrated & Rare Books.
Arthur Fournier Fine & Rare
1206 Pacific St., Apt. 4A
Brooklyn, NY 11216
(917) 749-9431
info@arthurfournier.com
Born and raised in Minnesota, Arthur is a bookseller based in Brooklyn, NY. He deals in rare books, serials, manuscripts, and archives in all fields and genres. His areas of specialty include artists’ books, the underground press, music, graphic design, film, fashion, fanzines, and ephemera from social justice movements and countercultures of the 20th century.
Mark Gustafson’s Books
Minneapolis
markgust@gmail.com
Most of my books I have loved or used in my own research–including poetry, little magazines, literary fiction, and works on Greco-Roman Antiquity. One special item: A fine, signed copy of the great poet Yusef Komunyakaa’s very scarce first book, Dedications and Other Dark Horses, a chapbook limited to 125 copies, published by Rocky Mountain Creative Arts Journal in Laramie, WY, in 1977.
Jeff Hirsch Books
Jeff & Susan Hirsch (owners)
39850 N Dilleys Rd
Wadsworth, IL 60083
mail@jhbooks.com
We are members of ABAA, ILAB, and Midwest Antiquarian Booksellers Association. We specialize in First Editions of 20th century photography, art, design, literature, drama, poetry, signed books, and literary broadsides.
J. A. Johnson Books
PO Box 323
Lakeland, MN 55943
(715) 381-1738
On the Web at Biblio.com
Selling used and out-of-print books to libraries and individuals since 1976.
James & Mary Laurie Booksellers
Jim & Mary Laurie
250 3rd Ave. North, Suite 115,
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 338-1114
Orders@Lauriebooks.com
Leipolds of Excelsior
Darel and LaVerna Leipold
239 Water St.
Excelsior MN 55331
(952) 474-5880
leipold@leipolds.org
We have owned and operated a gift/lamps/antiques/bookstore in downtown Excelsior for 46 years. Due to our backgrounds in education, history, and nature study, we have specialized in new and out-of-print books on Lake Minnetonka, Minnesota (both pictoral and history-centered), old illustrated children’s books, and also series books. We stock poetry, cookbooks, gardening books, bird books, and popular authors of the past. We have a variety of old postcards and magazines plus books by local authors, past and present.
Lens Prose gallery & Studio
John A. Olson
1500 Jackson NE,
Studio 435
Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 718-5577
jaophoto.olson@gmail.com
Specializing in photographic images that recreates in style, vintage western American country settings, cowboys, and rodeo events. Books include, “Vintage America: The Rodeo,” and a book about bull riding simply called “Bull.” The books show images created to depict a vintage character for the rodeo venue, and explains the rodeo scene as it was yesterday and today.
Magers & Quinn Booksellers
3038 Hennepin Ave South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 822-4611
magersandquinn.com
Our used book collection covers all subjects and includes many unusual and rare editions. One item we’re bringing is a “fascinating study of the fleshy fungi”: two volumes in red cloth with gilt titles to front and spines. Vol. 1 contains a lengthy classification of fungi; vol. 2 is a book-shaped box lined in plush purple velvet, containing a small portfolio of 33 Viewmaster reels and a working Viewmaster. An amazing, delightful set for any mushroom hunter.
Mcbooks
Michael McBrayer
400 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55102
fmmcb@comcast.net
In the hopes of moving abroad, I’ve begun culling my personal library which I have acquired as a longtime avid book collector. Subjects include literature, poetry, erotica, regional interest, art, science fiction, limited editions, vintage paperbacks, miscellaneous, as well as literary-related media and prints. Many items are autographed. This is the first time I have offered these titles for sale. Na zdraví!
Midway Used and Rare Books
1579 University Ave
The corner of University
and Snelling Ave. in St. Paul.
(651) 644-7605
Est. 1965, one of the oldest bookstores in MN. Emphasis: art, photog, children’s occult, lit, sf, hunting/fishing. A highlight is a signed 1st edition of William Burroughs’ Naked Lunch.
Minneapolis Athanaeum
Minneapolis Central Library
300 Nicollet Mall
4th Floor Special Collections
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Minneapolis Athenaeum was founded in 1859 when a group of astute citizens concerned about geographic isolation decided that Minneapolis citizens deserved access to the same fine literature and cultural wisdom afforded communities of the more established eastern areas of America. From its inception the Athenaeum has served as an independent library offering a superb Special Collections department as well as a general reading collection of over 100,000 books all cared for and governed by a volunteer Board of Directors. Fine printing, hand colored plates, exquisite engravings and etchings and historical documents thrive in this collection.
PashCo Posters
Paul Pash
(612) 803-9254
posterpash@gmail.com
PashCo Posters specializes in rare and vintage psychedelic rock posters, memorabilia, and music industry collectibles. From the Beatles to Zappa you’ll find your rock memorabilia here. We always add new and unique items and are the resellers of record for many famous artists of the Woodstock era, offering rare and vintage rock art. We also sell vintage ephemera and vintage fine art. We will have over 300 items including posters, prints, giclée’s, original art, signed artist’s proofs, records and ephemera, including a rare ESSO gas station tiger poster, a rare Hendrix Darien House poster, and a signed Original Woodstock Poster from 1969.
Christian A. Peterson Books
4241 Elliot Ave.
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 824-2827
petersonachristian@gmail.com
Christian A. Peterson specializes in out-of-print photography books, primarily 20th-century titles, from Ansel Adams to Garry Winogrand. He has a strong concentration of items on pictorial photography, the first movement of artistic camera work, dating from about the 1890s to 1950s. Other areas of particular interest are art, design, music, and the American Arts & Crafts Movement.
Rain Taxi Review of Books / Twin Cities Book Festival
P.O. Box 3840
Minneapolis, MN 55403
bookfest@raintaxi.com
www.raintaxi.com
In addition to our quarterly book review we publish limited edition chapbooks and letterpress broadsides, some signed by the authors. As fans of printed books, Rain Taxi culls the best from the Used Book Sale at the Twin Cities Book Festival to sell here, including many signed first editions and rare finds.
The Record Book
Bruce Martinson
1504 Judicial Road
Northfield, MN 55057
bmartpiano@charter.net
Ross & Haines Old Books Co.
903 3rd St.
Hudson, WI. 54016
(715) 381-1955
rossandhaines@comcast.net
Specializing in history, open by appointment only.
Rulon-Miller Books
Rob Rulon-Miller, owner
St. Paul, MN 55102
By Appointment
(651) 290-0700
rulon@rulon.com
Rare & fine books in many fields.
Gaylord Schanilec
255 E Kellogg Blvd. #504
Saint Paul, MN 55101
Shaw’s Books
Henry Zuchowski
14932 Kercheval
Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan 48230
(313) 842-4932
shawsbooks@comcast.net
Specialties: Collectible Books & Ephemera, especially Fine Bindings, Americana, Literature, Poetry, Illustrated, Sports, Automotive, Military, Travel, Maps, Performing Arts, Nautical, Antiques & Collectibles, Art, Photography, Michigan, Great Lakes. Some special items: 1.) James Joyce, Pomes Peyeach, no. 30 of a Limited Edition of 100 copies, 1931. 2.) “Calamo Currente” (James McHardy), Half Hours With An Old Golfer, 1895. 3.) The New Book of Nonsense, 1864. 4.) Nathaniel Hawthorne, Twice-Told Tales, 1837. 5.) 9 books with fore-edge paintings. 6.) 10 Lumiere Private Press books. 7.) Some very nice older books on Western Americana and on the Civil War.
Sister Black Press
Monica Edwards Larson
supersessionpress
2600 Xenwood
St Louis Park, MN 55416
(952) 922-8923
supersessionpress@gmail.com
Richard Stephens of supersessionpress designs, prints, and binds small-editioned artists’ books. Collaborating with supersessionpress, artist Michael Kimball creates unique one-of-a-kind painted artists’ books.
Terrace Horticultural Books
Kent Petterson
503 St. Clair Ave.
St. Paul, MN 55102
terrace@winternet.com
We are one of the largest stocking sellers of books, ephemera, and periodicals about gardening and natural history in the country. We will have signed first edition copies of this important award winning book [Bees: An Identification and Native Plant Forage Guide by Heather Holm] available as well as her earlier book Pollinators of Native Plants.
Varangian Trade and Plunder
John Kronholm – Vinland Factor
varangian.trade.plunder@comcast.net
I sing the books eclectic: Scandinavia, Japan, Minnesota, Travel-Exploration-Outdoors, Nature, Science, SF, History. The Mandonian was published by employees of the Minnesota and Ontario Paper Company. I have from the initial issue of Nov. 12 1941 through the 1951 issues.
Virg Viner, Books
virgvignerbooks@aol.com
(612) 817-7055
Specializes in religion, film, history, dogs.
West Side Book Shop
Jay Platt
113 W. Liberty Rd.
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
(734) 995-1891
jplatt@provide.net
Analog Alley
Records are the books of the music world! In addition to Rain Taxi’s Used Record Sale (featuring 1000 classical LPs, most priced at a dollar, as well as select special LPs from other genres), Print Matters welcomes these quality record dealers from the area:
Steve Flink
Featuring multiple genres, with a heavy emphasis on jazz for collectors.
Tom Novak
Featuring thousands of 45s — classic rock, soul, country, doo-wop, and local — from the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s.
Eric Walker
Featuring a broad selection of affordable jazz titles from all eras, as well as blues, reggae, world music, and spoken-word.
Other dealers throughout the fair may also have records at their tables — make sure to browse!