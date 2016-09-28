PRESS RELEASE: September 23, 2016

Festival Schedule Announced

Programs and times are posted for Author Events;

Exhibitor list for Book Fair released

Featured Author Program Schedule:

The Twin Cities Book Festival, happening on October 15, 2016 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, fleshes out with the complete schedule of presentations going up online. The Schedule for the presenters in the Fine Arts Building and Progress Center can be seen here: http://www.raintaxi.com/twin-cities-book-festival/authors/programs-schedule/. Starred events at the Fine Arts Building will be ASL interpreted, and flyers can be downloaded for each program.

See the Schedule at a Glance here: http://www.raintaxi.com/twin-cities-book-festival/schedule-at-a-glance/. Participants for one more program, our Local Author Morning Mingle, will be announced next week.

All-Day Book Fair:

The list for the all-day Book Fair happening in the Progress Center includes over 100 publishers, magazines, literary organizations, authors, and many others open all day from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. A complete list of exhibitors can be found here: http://www.raintaxi.com/twin-cities-book-festival/exhibitors-and-specials/. Check back for exhibitor specials and in-booth author signings.

The Twin Cities Book Festival is free and open to the public all day on Saturday, October 15, 2016.

Schedule At A Glance:

Fine Arts Center:

Click on link to learn more about each event—

starred events will be ASL interpreted!

Rain Stage

11:00 am: ARE WE MAKING FUN OF US?

with Stephanie Wilbur Ash, Jason Good, Geoff Herbach,

John Jodzio, and Mary Mack

12:30 pm: BOA ANNIVERSARY EVENT

with Michael Waters, Janice N. Harrington,and Ray Gonzalez ★

1:30 pm: FROM FROM HELL TO BACCHUS AND BACK:

Eddie Campbell ★

2:30 pm: ONE DOPE QUEEN: Phoebe Robinson ★

3:30 pm: LITERARY LEGENDS: Francine Prose and Charles Baxter ★

Taxi Stage

12:30 pm: PAYING HOMAGE with Kevin Smokler & Kirby Gann ★

1:30 pm: THE PERSONAL AND THE POLITICAL

with Karan Mahajan, Lidijia Dimkovska, and Derek Palacio ★

2:30 pm: CANADA'S FINEST with Fred Wah & André Alexis ★

3:30 pm: THE ART OF ROCK

with Mitch Putnam and special guests Wes Kinship, Mike Davis,

and Dan Black; moderated by Mary Lucia) ★

Progress Center:

All Day Book Fair

Browse through the Book Fair, with over 100 publishers, magazines, booksellers, authors, and more! Click here to see a list of our exhbitors.

Children's Pavilion

Click on the link to learn more about these events

10am-3pm: Children's Pavilion Activity Booth

10am & 2:00 pm: ROCKIN' OUT with Stephen and Trisha Speed Shaskan

11:00 am: BELINDA JENSEN presents Bel the Weather Girl

12:30 pm: BEST OF BOTH WORLDS: Writing and Illustrating

with Erin E. Stead, Philip C. Stead, and Michelle Cuevas

Young Readers and Teen Stage

Click on the link to learn more about these events

10:30 am: THE MIGHTY MIDDLE GRADE AUTHORS

OF MINNESOTA

featuring Abby Cooper, Brian Farrey, and Kelly Barnhill

11:45 am: AUTHORS ARE ROCK STARS

featuring Stuart Gibbs, Sarah Mlynowski, and M.A. Larson

1:30 pm: BEYOND IMAGINATION

featuring J.M. Lee, Katharine McGee, and Kristen Simmons

3:00 pm: BOOKS FOR THOUGHT

featuring A.S. King, Kathleen Glasgow, and Lara Avery,

moderated by Shannon Gibney

The Twin Cities Book Festival takes place on the evening of Friday, October 14 and all day Saturday, October 15 in two buildings at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The Friday night Opening Night Party is a ticketed event, followed by a talk that is free and open to the public. The Festival on Saturday Oct. 15 from 10am to 5pm is free and open to the public.

For more information and for updates, please visit www.raintaxi.com/twin-cities-book-festival.

About the Twin Cities Book Festival

The Twin Cities Book Festival—brought to you by Rain Taxi—is not only the largest literary gathering in the Upper Midwest, it is the annual get-together for the Twin Cities’ devoted literary community. This FREE, day-long Festival brings people together to celebrate our vibrant literary culture. The Festival welcomes ‘rock star’ authors, local literary heroes, publishers, magazines, booksellers—all of whom connect over great books and conversations.

Visit www.raintaxi.com/twin-cities-book-festival/ for more information, and join the conversation using the hashtag #tcbf on Facebook and on Twitter.

About Rain Taxi

Now in its twenty-first year, Rain Taxi, Inc., a Minneapolis-based nonprofit organization, is dedicated to championing literary culture through programs and publications that foster awareness of innovative writing. In addition to publishing the Independent Press Award-winning Rain Taxi Review of Books, the group also hosts readings and literary events in the Twin Cities, including the annual Twin Cities Book Festival.