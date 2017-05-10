POETS, WRITERS, AND MUSICIANS AGAINST THE WAR ON THE EARTH

Tuesday, June 21, 2017

7:00 pm into the night

St. Joan of Arc

4537 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis

Join us as we participate in a special Summer Solstice event organized by Ruth Bly, James Lenfestey, and Freya Manfred. The program will be as follows:

Welcome: Ruth Bly, “Looking forward to be joyful again”

Climate War Background: Jim Lenfestey

Poetry Background: Freya Manfred, "From News of the Universe To Now"

PROGRAM: Poets, Writers and Musicians include Michael Dennis Browne, Peter Campion, Peter Geye, Margaret Hasse, Ezra Hyland, Louis Jenkins, Shawn Otto, Lynette Reini-Grandell, Julie Schumacher, Joyce Sutphen, Thomas R. Smith, Connie Wanek . . . PLUS Troubadours Tim Frantzich and Larry Long!

ORGS TABLING AT EVENT include Rain Taxi Review of Books, The Loft Literary Center, University of Minnesota Bee Lab, MN350.org, Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light, Climate Generation – A Will Steger Legacy, Fresh Energy, and The Sierra Club – North Star Chapter