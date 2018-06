This broadside, an excerpt from Michael Ondaatje’s Warlight, was printed by supersessionpress on the occasion of Ondaatje's appearance in the Rain Taxi Reading Series on May 21, 2018.

Limited edition letterpress broadside, Printed in black and brown inks on French Mod Tone paper, measures 11" x 15". Limited to 60 copies. Each copy is SIGNED by the author.

Available with a donation of $100 to Rain Taxi, a nonprofit literary organization. Donations are deductible to the extant allowable by law.