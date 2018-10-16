Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 7 pm
Rosalux Gallery
1400 Van Buren St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Award-winning poet Julie Carr will read from her new book, Real Life: An Installation, a book rich with lyric intensity that takes up economic inequality, gendered violence, and losses both personal and national. At this special event she will also interact with video collaborations from Reallifeaninstallation.com, a project which features 36 hypothetical installations actualized in digital space by artists of diverse backgrounds and artistic practices, including Amaranth Borsuk, Edwin Torres, Erin Espelie, K.J. Holmes, Gesel Mason, Amir George, Kelly Sears and others. This is poetry at the crossroads between the real and the supernatural, the actual and the imaginary — a multimedia exploration that is not to be missed! Free and open to the public, with reception to follow.
“Only a poet can humble us to the gunshot ghost of the America behind its dream. Julie Carr's resonant genius is at our ears. . . You will join me in saying, Oh Yes, you have made poetry inseparable from life, thank you for showing us the courage to keep them together. We need this poetry.” — CA Conrad
“Structured in symphonic movements, Carr’s poems make room for data, direct experience, dreams, and the works and ideas of others as expressed in art, literature, and conversation. . . . Just as installations are distinct as art forms in that they place multiple objects in relation, a central question here regards how a person positions the self amid the forces that shape them and the world. Carr’s poetry, porous and flexible, opens a space through which all of life may pass.” —Publishers Weekly (starred review)
In addition to the mixed-genre work Real Life: An Installation (Omnidawn), Julie Carr is the author of nine books of poetry and prose, including 100 Notes on Violence (Ahsahta, 2010), Sarah - Of Fragments and Lines (Coffee House, 2010), Think Tank (Solid Objects, 2015), and Someone Shot my Book (University of Michigan Press, 2018). Her co-translation of Leslie Kaplan’s Excess - The Factory is just out from Commune Editions, and chapbook of prose, “The Silence that Fills the Future,” was released as a free pdf from Essay Press. Carr was a 2011-12 NEA fellow and is an Associate Professor at the University of Colorado in Boulder. With Tim Roberts she is the co-founder of Counterpath Press, Counterpath Gallery, and Counterpath Community Garden in Denver.