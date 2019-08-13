Job Posting

We need a part-time
EDITORIAL ASSISTANT
This job is an ideal fit for passionate writers, editors, booksellers and publishers and a dynamic engagement with the world of independent, literary publishing. Rain Taxi is a nonprofit literary organization that publishes an award-winning quarterly book review, hosts book events in the Twin Cities, and provides service to the literary community. See more at raintaxi.org
Job Description
This job involves many aspects of literary publishing: editorial, marketing, publicity, online and community engagement, fundraising, and more. Specifically, the editorial assistant helps manage communications with reviewers, publishers, authors, bookstores, and other constituents and contacts; this work includes:
- Managing email correspondence
- Maintaining spreadsheets related to publications and events
- Helping to create marketing copy
- Maintaining the organization’s Twin Cities Literary Calendar
- Coordinating exhibitor communications for Rain Taxi’s annual Twin Cities Book Festival
Job Qualifications:
- Exceptional writing and editing skills
- Exceptional organizational skills
- Marketing or outreach experience
- Knowledge of the Microsoft office suite, especially Word and Excel
- Aptitude to learn and adapt to new systems
The ideal candidate will also have:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience
- A sense of humor and an ease of communication
- A love of literature
Working Conditions
Hours: The position is part-time, hourly, non-exempt and reports to the editor and executive director. A standard week is 20 hours spread over a Mon-Fri, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. window.
Compensation: TBA, based on experience.
To Apply: Please send a letter of interest and a resumé to info@raintaxi.com. Interviews will take place on an ongoing basis until the position is filled.
