Job Posting

We need a part-time

EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

This job is an ideal fit for passionate writers, editors, booksellers and publishers and a dynamic engagement with the world of independent, literary publishing. Rain Taxi is a nonprofit literary organization that publishes an award-winning quarterly book review, hosts book events in the Twin Cities, and provides service to the literary community. See more at raintaxi.org

Job Description

Managing email correspondence

Maintaining spreadsheets related to publications and events

Helping to create marketing copy

Maintaining the organization’s Twin Cities Literary Calendar

Coordinating exhibitor communications for Rain Taxi’s annual Twin Cities Book Festival This job involves many aspects of literary publishing: editorial, marketing, publicity, online and community engagement, fundraising, and more. Specifically, the editorial assistant helps manage communications with reviewers, publishers, authors, bookstores, and other constituents and contacts; this work includes:

Job Qualifications:

Exceptional writing and editing skills

Exceptional organizational skills

Marketing or outreach experience

Knowledge of the Microsoft office suite, especially Word and Excel

Aptitude to learn and adapt to new systems The ideal candidate will also have: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

A sense of humor and an ease of communication

A love of literature

Working Conditions