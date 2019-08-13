Job Posting

We need a part-time

EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

Job Description

Managing email correspondence

Maintaining spreadsheets related to publications and events

Helping to create marketing copy

Maintaining the organization’s Twin Cities Literary Calendar

Coordinating exhibitor communications for Rain Taxi’s annual Twin Cities Book Festival

This job involves many aspects of literary publishing: editorial, marketing, publicity, online and community engagement, fundraising, and more. Specifically, the editorial assistant helps manage communications with reviewers, publishers, authors, bookstores, and other constituents and contacts; this work includes: