Monday, April 9, 2018, 7:00 pm

Plymouth Congregational Church, Sanctuary

1900 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

co-sponsored by Literary Witnesses

Join us to hear one of America’s most acclaimed poets, a master of the personal lyric, read from his work! Gregory Orr is the author of a dozen volumes of poetry, including Gathering the Bones Together (Harper & Row, 1975), We Must Make a Kingdom of It (Wesleyan University Press, 1986) and Concerning the Book That Is the Body of the Beloved (Copper Canyon Press, 2005), as well as the memoir The Blessing (Council Oak Books, 2002). His latest book is A Primer for Poets and Readers of Poetry (Norton, 2018).

Books will be available for purchase courtesy of Birchbark Books, and a reception will follow!

This program is part of the 20th anniversary celebration of Literary Witnesses, a poetry series which over its history has featured the likes of Robert Bly, Lucille Clifton, Jane Hirshfield, Galway Kinnell, Naomi Shihab Nye, Charles Simic, Gary Synder, and dozens of other poets. Other anniversary events will be held on Sunday April 8; these include a reading by poet Sam King at noon in the chapel, and a conversation between Sam King and Gregory Orr on the topic "Can poetry save your life?” at 4 pm in Guild Hall, after which a reception follows.