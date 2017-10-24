FICTION REVIEWS
The Quality of Mercy
Katayoun Medhat
A police officer, an outsider to the Southwest, works to solve the murder of yet another young Navajo man as feelings of distrust mount among people who depend on each other. Reviewed by Jackie Trytten
Buckskin Cocaine
Erika T. Wurth
Wurth’s new collection of short stories depicts the Native film industry in the voices of different tribe members. Reviewed by Zack Kopp
The Twenty Days of Turin
Giorgio De Maria
In his expression of existential-social terror, De Maria joins writers such as Lovecraft and Poe in crafting a peculiarly literary kind of horror. Reviewed by Rick Henry
NONFICTION REVIEWS
The Gene Machine: How Genetic Technologies Are Changing the Way We Have Kids—and the Kids We Have
Bonnie Rochman
Rochman explores the advancements of genetic testing and our emotional responses to a plethora of information not only about our own genomes, but our children’s. Reviewed by Victoria Blanco
Kill All Normies: The Online Culture Wars from Tumblr and 4chan to the Alt-Right and Trump
Angela Nagle
Irish journalist Angela Nagle elucidates the circumstances that fomented the rise of the right-wing social media movement. Reviewed by Alex Kies
COMICS REVIEWS
Behaving Madly: Zany, Loco, Cockeyed, Rip-Off Satire Magazines
Ger Apeldoorn & Craig Yoe
Illustrated by Jack Davis, Al Jaffee, & Jack Kirby
Opening this wonderfully odd volume, we find ourselves plunged into the vanished pulp world of the 1950s and the rise of wacky humor. Reviewed by Paul Buhle
Rain Taxi Online Edition Fall 2017 | © Rain Taxi, Inc. 2017