FICTION REVIEWS

The Quality of Mercy

Katayoun Medhat

A police officer, an outsider to the Southwest, works to solve the murder of yet another young Navajo man as feelings of distrust mount among people who depend on each other. Reviewed by Jackie Trytten

Buckskin Cocaine

Erika T. Wurth

Wurth’s new collection of short stories depicts the Native film industry in the voices of different tribe members. Reviewed by Zack Kopp

The Twenty Days of Turin

Giorgio De Maria

In his expression of existential-social terror, De Maria joins writers such as Lovecraft and Poe in crafting a peculiarly literary kind of horror. Reviewed by Rick Henry

NONFICTION REVIEWS

The Gene Machine: How Genetic Technologies Are Changing the Way We Have Kids—and the Kids We Have

Bonnie Rochman

Rochman explores the advancements of genetic testing and our emotional responses to a plethora of information not only about our own genomes, but our children’s. Reviewed by Victoria Blanco

Kill All Normies: The Online Culture Wars from Tumblr and 4chan to the Alt-Right and Trump

Angela Nagle

Irish journalist Angela Nagle elucidates the circumstances that fomented the rise of the right-wing social media movement. Reviewed by Alex Kies

COMICS REVIEWS

Behaving Madly: Zany, Loco, Cockeyed, Rip-Off Satire Magazines

Ger Apeldoorn & Craig Yoe

Illustrated by Jack Davis, Al Jaffee, & Jack Kirby

Opening this wonderfully odd volume, we find ourselves plunged into the vanished pulp world of the 1950s and the rise of wacky humor. Reviewed by Paul Buhle

