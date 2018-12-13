Erica Williams is an illustrator and cute things addict in Minneapolis, MN. She is known for intricate mark-making and illustrations of flora and fauna with macabre tones, as well as custom typography and screen printed posters. Much of her work focuses on the forgotten, endangered, lore, myth, and the occult. Erica really adores her cats and tries to incorporate the reverence she feels for nature and the world around her into her work while honoring mortality. See more of her amazing work at ericawilliamsillustration.com

Erica attended Kansas City Art Institute before moving to Minneapolis, and became a freelance illustrator in 2012. Since then she has created posters, album art, t-shirts, identity, print advertisements, book covers, skateboards, and various merchandise for a variety of clients and industries.