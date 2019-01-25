Progress Center and Fine Arts Center

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

1265 North Snelling Avenue, St. Paul, Minnesota

CLICK HERE for more information.



View Larger Map

WITHIN THE FAIRGROUNDS: Enter through the main gates at 1265 Snelling Avenue, and take the first right onto Cosgrove Street. Cosgrove dead ends at Randall Ave: the building to the right is the Fine Arts Center and the one directly in front of you is the Progress Center. There is a public lot to the left of the Progress Center (19 on the map) and more parking on the surrounding fairground streets. Bike racks will be located in front of the Progress Center to the right.

The Festival’s featured Author Presentations are in the Fine Arts Center. All other Festival activities, including the Book Fair, Morning Mingle, Children’s/Youth Stages, and author book signings, are in the Progress Center.