Danielle Schmitz is a Midwest based artist who works in both digital and mixed media realms. Sourcing her own photography, she uses photoshop to assemble surrealistic visions. Motifs from nature , objects from the past, and self portraiture give her work a narrative quality which provokes the viewer's imagination. Often her concepts are not preconceived, but arise during the artistic process, in which she works very intuitively and whimsically. This free-style process also extends to her mixed media work, where she creates collages from art history book prints and paints over the top with random mixed media to create detailed tableaux. To see more of her art check out her website at http://danielle-schmitz.com