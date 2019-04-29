Carolyn Forché Broadside

This broadside, an excerpt from Carolyn Forché's memoir, What You Have Heard Is True, was printed by supersessionpress on the occasion of Forche's appearance in the Rain Taxi Reading Series on April 26, 2019.

Limited edition letterpress broadside, Printed in black ink on French Mod Tone paper, measures 10" x 11". Limited to 50 copies. Each copy is SIGNED by the author.

Available with a donation of $100 to Rain Taxi, a nonprofit literary organization. Donations are deductible to the extant allowable by law.