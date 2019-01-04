by Anne Waldman and Rikki Ducornet

A collaborative work containing twelve broadsides, one for each month of the year, with new poems by Anne Waldman and artwork by Rikki Ducornet.

13 pp, 9" x 14" unbound broadsides.

$12 includes S&H in the U.S. Shipping costs added for overseas shipping.

Published in November 2000.