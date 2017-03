Painter/maker of things. Waylon Jennings enthusiast. Paintallica member/collaborator. Teacher at St. Cloud State University.

President and Founder of the Federation of Outlaw Creatives United (FOC-U). Lifetime member of the Society of Concerned Citizens Concerned About The Intersection of Art & Commerce.

"It’s Yves Tanguy, passed out and dreaming in a dumpster." —Minneapolis Star Tribune