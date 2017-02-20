George Saunders VIP Reception

Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 6:00 pm

Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis

We are pleased to invite you to a private reception for George Saunders, who will give a reading for Rain Taxi at 7 pm at the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis. Tickets to this pre-reading reception are $110 each, which includes reserved seating at the 7 pm presentation, a signed copy of Lincoln in the Bardo, and the knowledge that YOU are making Minnesota’s biggest book event—the Twin Cities Book Festival—happen!.

RSVP by February 24, 2017