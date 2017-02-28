George Saunders Reception Offer

Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 6:00 pm

Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis

I know you are attending our presentation of George Saunders on Wednesday, March 1st at 7 pm. George has opened up an extra little window of time in support of Rain Taxi, so there’s more fun to be had! On Wednesday at 6 pm, we will assemble a small group to enjoy some drinks and appetizers in a private room adjoining the theater with this most excellent of authors; funds from this gathering will go toward the 2017 Twin Cities Book Festival. Will you join us?

A ticket for this reception is available with a donation of $50, and it includes reserved front table seating at the 7 pm performance (so you can enjoy the reception and not worry about getting a seat).