2005 Rain Taxi Readings

APHRODITE'S BACK: A VALENTINE REVEAL

with Harriet Bart, Nor Hall, and Franz Kamin

The Southern Theater — February 14th, 2005

Valentine's Day was celebrated in style with a sold-out show blending writing, sculpture, and music by these esteemed Twin Cities artists. Nor Hall presented a scintillating illustrated discursus on eros; Franz Kamin and fellow musicians performed “Coilular Angel;” and Harriet Bart read from her new artist’s book, PUNICA GRANATUM: A Symposium on the True Nature of the Pomegranate & the Myth of Aphrodite.

Dobby Gibson

Rogue Buddha Gallery — April 8, 2005

The book launch reading and reception for Dobby Gibson's debut book of poems, Polar, was a great success with standing-room-only poetry enthusiasts packing the newly relocated Rogue Buddha Gallery for a taste of Gibson's perceptive and humorous take on American life. A great time was had by all!

Gillian Conoley and Rusty Morrison

Micawber's Books — Tuesday, April 26, 2005

Two fantastic West coast poets read to a rapt crowd on a blustery spring day. Rusty Morrison read from her first collection of poems, Whethering, “agile lines that canyon-open” (Forrest Gander). Gillian Conoley read from her fifth collection called Profane Halo, where “out of old beliefs a new language speaks” (Barbara Guest).

Paul Auster

Walker Art Center — Thursday, June 23, 2005

Internationally renowned writer Paul Auster read a stunning prose poem from his new collection, Collected Poems, and then proceeded to discuss his career in writing with Rain Taxi editor Eric Lorberer. If you missed this standing-room-only event, you may go to the Walker Art Center website and view the webcast.

Raymond Federman

Nolte Library, University of Minnesota — Monday, October 3, 2005

Acclaimed experimental writer-raconteur Raymond Federman read from his latest meditation on memory, imagination, and the self, My Body in Nine Parts.

Co-sponsored by the Creative Writing Program, the French and Italian Departments, the Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Jewish Studies, and the Institute for Advanced Studies.

Minneapolis Community and Technical College — Saturday, October 15, 2005

Guest authors for this day-long celebration of books included Harvey Pekar, Audrey Niffenegger, Rick Moody, Ana Castillo, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Siri Hustvedt, Alison McGhee & Pete Hautman, and Eliot Weinberger & Forrest Gander.

Free Verse: Alice Notley

Walker Art Center — November 10, 2005

In her first appearance in the Twin Cities, acclaimed poet Alice Notley read from as yet unpublished work to a rapt audience. Notley, a New York School poet, now resides in Paris. Rain Taxi also celebrated the just-published Collected Poems of Ted Berrigan, which Notley edited along with Anselm and Edmund Berrigan, with a salon reading the following night.

Rain Taxi Tenth Anniversary Celebration

Rogue Buddha Gallery — December 10, 2005

Rain Taxi Review of Books turned ten this year, and we had to mark the occasion with a little shindig. Find out more about this event by clicking here!