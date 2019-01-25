2003 Rain Taxi Readings

Lisa Fishman & Rick Meier

Speedboat Books — January 25, 2003

Rain Taxi Reading Series kicked off the new year with a fantastic reading by two young poets from Beloit, WI to a standing room only crowd in St. Paul's Speedboat Gallery. Keep your eyes and ears open for great things to come from these talented poets. Lisa Fishman's new book of poetry, Dear, Read, will knock your socks off. Rick Meier's first book, Terrain Vague, might possibly knock your pants off as well.

Free Verse: C. D. Wright

Walker Art Center — February 13, 2003

C. D. Wright captivated the audience with a searing reading of her lyrical text which accompanies photographs in One Big Self: Prisoners of Louisiana, a collaboration with photographer Deborah Luster.

Terri Ford

Rogue Buddha Gallery — March 5, 2003

Poet Terri Ford gave a boisterous and irreverent reading from her book, Why the Ships Are She, as well as new poems riffing on topics biological and illogical.

Free Verse: Bei Dao and Eliot Weinberger

Walker Art Center — April 3, 2003

A spellbound and enthusiastic audience enjoyed readings by essayist and translator Eliot Weinberger, who spoke about topics from the bird language of Papua New Guinea to the first Gulf War, and exiled Chinese poet Bei Dao, who read poems from his recent book Unlock and new poems translated that afternoon in collaboration with Eliot Weinberger! This event was webcast by the Walker Art Center and is archived at latitudes.walkerart.org/lectures/. (You will need RealPlayer or an equivalent plug in to view this webcast).

Joshua Beckman and Matthew Zapruder

Minnesota Center for Photography — April 18, 2003

These two young, prize-winning poets read to a standing-room-only audience on this rainy Spring night. Zapruder read from his new book American Linden as well as new poems. Beckman read a poem he wrote on the plane from Idaho along with a long poem from his book Something I Expected To Be Different. Thanks to the new Rain Taxi sound system, their voices rang strong and true above the swooshing cars on the street outside.

EMERGENT POETS

Soo Visual Arts Center — May 3, 2003

Four young poets read from their recently published books. Dan Beachy-Quick read from his lyrical book North True South Bright; Betsy Brown read “moving and merciless” poems from Year of Morphines; Aaron McCollough navigated the depths of fear in Welkin; and Peter Richards read darkly humorous poems from his second book Nude Siren. It was a great celebration of Rain Taxi Reading Series' Fifth Anniversary!

Arthur Sze

Weinstein Gallery — May 17, 2003

Arthur Sze returned to Minneapolis to celebrate Rain Taxi Reading Series' Fifth Anniversary with an elegant and intense reading, surrounded by Lynn Davis's photographs of China. Arthur read new poems as well as translations from The Silk Dragon.

Jane Miller

Walker Art Center — June 19, 2003

Jane Miller read in Gallery 7 Terrace overlooking the Minneapolis cityscape, reading all-new poems from her upcoming book A Palace of Pearls. Another stunning reading that ended the Spring 2003 Reading Series with a bang!

Free Verse: Vénus Khoury-Ghata and Marilyn Hacker

Walker Art Center — September 11, 2003

Just flown in from Paris, Marilyn Hacker and Vénus Khoury-Ghata read to a rapt audience. Hacker read from her book, Desesperanto: Poems 1999-2002. Khoury-Ghata read from She Says, reading poems in French with Hacker reading her English translations.

September 27, 2003

With dozens of exhibitors from all walks of literary life—local presses, literary organizations, and literary journals—and a full day of activities and events for the whole family, the 2003 Twin Cities Book Festival was a resounding success. Special guests Nick Bantock, Charles Baxter, Kathe Koja, and Peter Kuper read from recent work to appreciative audiences. Children were treated to storybook readings by Lisa Westberg Peters, Nancy Carlson, Alison McGhee, Pang and Michelle Yang, as well as a puppet-making workshop with Galumph Interactive Theatre.

Free Verse: Gail Scott

Walker Art Center — October 9, 2003

Canadian writer Gail Scott read from the U.S. release of her work, My Paris, a fictive diary of a disillusioned visitor to the city of lights. This was Scott's first visit to Minneapolis, and we look forward to seeing more of her publications in the U.S.!

Ted Enslin and Michael Heller

Ruminator Books — October 12, 2003

A stirring reading by two eminent poets, Michael Heller read from his recent collection Exigent Futures: New and Selected Poems while Ted Enslin read from recent poem cycles and Then, and Now: Selected Poems, 1943-1993.

Brian Henry, Andrew Zawacki, and Ethan Paquin

October 18, 2003

Three young up-and-coming poets read from their work on a temperate October night. Brian Henry, author of three books of poetry, read from his latest book Graft. Andrew Zawacki read from his first book of poems, By Reason of Breakings. Ethan Paquin read from his recent book, Acumulus.

Free Verse: Peter Gizzi

Walker Art Center — November 6, 2003

Gizzi read from his visionary new work Some Values of Landscape and Weather, a volume which revives poetic architectures such as elegy, song, and litany to build “a comprehensive music” against a backdrop of political, social, and ethical values.

Elizabeth Robinson

Weinstein Gallery — November 23, 2003

Intrepid poetry lovers braved a blizzard to hear award-winning poet Elizabeth Robinson read from her books, including the recent winner of the Fence Modern Poets Prize, Apprehend, amidst multiple representations of pyramids in the Weinstein Gallery.

Free Verse: Jeff VanderMeer

Walker Art Center — December 4, 2003

Jeff VanderMeer introduced the rapt audience to the bizarre city of Ambergris in his multi-media presentation “An Introduction of Ambergris,” the subject of his novel City of Saints & Madmen. VanderMeer also treated the audience to an excerpt from a collection he edited entitled The Thackery T. Lambshead Guide to Eccentric and Discredited Diseases.