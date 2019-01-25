2002 Rain Taxi Readings

Free Verse: Gerard Malanga
Walker Art Center — January 31, 2002
Well-known as a multimedia talent, Malanga-poet, photographer, filmmaker, and artist-presented a movie he made in 1967 entitled In Search of the Miraculous. After this remarkably romantic and stirring portrait of youth, Malanga read more wistful, elegiac poems recently collected in No Respect.
Cyberliterature Performance: Alan Sondheim & Miekal And
McNamara Center, University of Minnesota — February 22, 2002
The computer reigned in this evening with Sondheim, who lectured by tapping on his keyboard while showing Quicktime movies, and And, who played handmade instruments amidst his hypertext innovations.
Co-sponsored by the U of M's Program in Creative Writing, the Digital Media Center, the College of Liberal Arts, the Humanities Institute, and the English Department.
Free Verse: Michael Palmer
Walker Art Center — February 28, 2002
For his first reading ever in Minneapolis, the acclaimed poet read selections from his many works, including a suite of new poems written in response to paintings by Gerhard Richter.
Norma Cole
Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, College of St. Catherine
March 3, 2002, co-sponsored by XCP: Cross-Cultural Poetics
Reading from the recently published Spinoza in Her Youth, Cole captivated the audience with her challenging and riveting work.
Peter Richards and Matthew Zapruder
Rennaissance Box, St.Paul — April 4, 2002
Two young poets from the East Coast read from their first books, Peter Richards's Oubliette, and Matthew Zapruder's American Linden.
Free Verse: Cole Swensen
Walker Art Center — April 11, 2002
Touring us through the past, Swensen read from the medieval meditations of Such Rich Hour, as well as new poems based on antiquated household instruction manuals.
Dean Young
“Foetal robots trolled the river” as Young read from his recently published book, Skid.
Lytle Shaw
Rain Taxi Salon — June 2, 2002
Shaw and his wife, artist Emilie Clark, stopped in while passing through on a cross-country trip from San Francisco to New York City to read from his new book of poems, The Lobe.
Free Verse: Harryette Mullen
Walker Art Center — September 19, 2002
We had to turn people away because of fire codes for this one! More than a hundred people came to hear Harryette Mullen read from Sleeping with the Dictionary, her latest work of poetic wordplay, as well as Blues Baby, a collection of early work.
The Great American Prose Poem: a talk by David Lehman
Walker Art Center — October 6, 2002
Poet and critic David Lehman offered his thoughts on the seemingly paradoxical art form of Prose Poetry, tracing its development and divergences among American poets. Co-sponsored by the Walker Art Center and the Literary Arts Institute of the College of St. Benedict.
Twin Cities Book Festival
October 12th, 2002
Brenda Hillman
Soo Visual Arts Center — October 26, 2002
Acclaimed Bay Area poet Brenda Hillman dazzled this Twin Cities audience with her ability to combine lightness and gravity into a poetry of “Curved Knowledge.” Co-sponsored by the University of Minnesota Creative Writing Program.
Free Verse: Serge Fauchereau
Walker Art Center — November 7, 2002
French poet and art critic Serge Fauchereau read from Complete Fiction, his U.S. debut translated by John Ashbery and Ron Padgett. Fauchereau's energetic reading was followed by a lively question and answer session.
Free Verse: Ron Padgett
Walker Art Center — December 5, 2002
The ever-charming Ron Padgett read from his newest collection of poems, You Never Know, leaving audience members' cheeks salty from tears of laughter.