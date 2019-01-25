2002 Rain Taxi Readings

Free Verse: Gerard Malanga

Walker Art Center — January 31, 2002

Well-known as a multimedia talent, Malanga-poet, photographer, filmmaker, and artist-presented a movie he made in 1967 entitled In Search of the Miraculous. After this remarkably romantic and stirring portrait of youth, Malanga read more wistful, elegiac poems recently collected in No Respect.

Cyberliterature Performance: Alan Sondheim & Miekal And

McNamara Center, University of Minnesota — February 22, 2002

The computer reigned in this evening with Sondheim, who lectured by tapping on his keyboard while showing Quicktime movies, and And, who played handmade instruments amidst his hypertext innovations.

Co-sponsored by the U of M's Program in Creative Writing, the Digital Media Center, the College of Liberal Arts, the Humanities Institute, and the English Department.

Free Verse: Michael Palmer

Walker Art Center — February 28, 2002

For his first reading ever in Minneapolis, the acclaimed poet read selections from his many works, including a suite of new poems written in response to paintings by Gerhard Richter.

Norma Cole

Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, College of St. Catherine

March 3, 2002, co-sponsored by XCP: Cross-Cultural Poetics

Reading from the recently published Spinoza in Her Youth, Cole captivated the audience with her challenging and riveting work.

Peter Richards and Matthew Zapruder

Rennaissance Box, St.Paul — April 4, 2002

Two young poets from the East Coast read from their first books, Peter Richards's Oubliette, and Matthew Zapruder's American Linden.

Free Verse: Cole Swensen

Walker Art Center — April 11, 2002

Touring us through the past, Swensen read from the medieval meditations of Such Rich Hour, as well as new poems based on antiquated household instruction manuals.

Dean Young