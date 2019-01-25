2001 Rain Taxi Readings

Free Verse: Joe Wenderoth

Walker Art Center — February 1, 2001

Wenderoth returned to read from his collision of fast-food and metaphysics, Letters to Wendy's, to a packed audience in the Walker's restaurant.

Free Verse: Jim Krusoe and Jim Moore

Walker Art Center — March 1, 2001

Two Jims! Aside from the same first name these longtime friends share the same acclaimed skill with words. Local luminary Moore read poems, while visiting LA writer Krusoe read a few poems and a delightful story.

Donald Revell & Claudia Keelan

Weinstein Gallery — March 25, 2001

Another daring duo read from their current books. Donald Revell, professor of English at the University of Utah and co-editor of the Colorado Review gave a lively reading from his book There Are Three. Claudia Keelan, professor of English at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas and editor of Interim read from her newly published book of poems, Utopic.

Cecilia Vicuña

Rarig Center, University of Minnesota — April 12, 2001

The marvelous Chilean poet, sculptor, filmmaker and performance artist performed “Sky-tinted Water,” weaving webs of yarn around the audience as she showed slides of sites and spoke words to go with them.

Co-sponsored by the Space/Place Research Group, the Humanities Institute, and the U of M departments of Creative Writing, Geography, and Theatre.

Marvin Bell

Hamline University — April 24, 2001

co-sponsored with the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library

The always eloquent Bell here brought us into the haunting world of Nightworks, his new selected poems that features his “Dead Man” poems.

Free Verse: Eleni Sikelianos

Walker Art Center — April 26, 2001

One of the most dazzling younger poets around, Sikelianos read from her full-length debut, Earliest Worlds. We preceded her reading with a screening of Jean Painleve's lyrical short film, The Seahorse.

Free Verse: Walter Chakela and Laurie Carlos

Walker Art Center — May 3, 2001

South African playwright-director Chakela teamed up with St. Paul actress-choreographer-writer Carlos, weaving dance and song into an evening of dynamic poetry.

Free Verse: Six by Six

Walker Art Center — September 6, 2001

Part homage, part spoof, Rain Taxi recreated the famous Six Gallery reading in the Walker's own Gallery Six, showcasing a new generation's “remarkable collection of angels on one stage reading their poetry.” Here we presented, perhaps, the Twin Cities’ “elliptical poets”: Kelly Everding, Kim Fortier, Dobby Gibson, Steve Healey, and Eric Lorberer, together with Stephen Burt, M.C.

Hanif Kureishi

Walker Art Center — September 27, 2001

A retrospective of his film work was showing at the museum, but the author of The Black Album and Intimacy was happy to give a reading from his fiction as well.

Albert Goldbarth

Weinstein Gallery — October 14, 2001

The poet and essayist delivered a poetic essay on the occasion of his selected essays, Many Circles, being published.

Robert Creeley

October 27, 2001

co-sponsored by the Literary Arts Institute of the College of St. Benedict

Drawing a large crowd (including old friends Robert Bly and Victor Hernandez Cruz) Robert Creeley kept the audience spellbound as he gave a personal and intimate reading from his work-a wonderful culmination to a spectacular day of celebrating books.

Rebecca Wolff

pARTs Gallery — November 2, 2001

Poet and Fence editor Wolff visited to read from her first book Manderley, a riveting winner of the National Poetry Series.

Free Verse: Olga Broumas

Walker Art Center — November 15, 2001

A truly spiritual reading celebrating the publication of her Collected Poems, Broumas sang-spoke her lyrical work to a spellbound audience.

Bob Hicok

Rogue Buddha Gallery — December 2, 2001

Amid the bizarre quilted wall hangings adorning the gallery, Bob Hicok read from his newly published book Animal Soul as well as newer poems that explored with grace and humor humanity's resistance to the commodification of the soul.